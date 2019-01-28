Sapna Chaudhary’s Song went viral on the Internet: See Video

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dostii Ke Side Effectss, has recently released her new song ‘Tring Tring’ from the film. The song has been loved by her fans and has received more than 4.4 million views within a few days. Dressed in a blue netted lehenga-choli, Sapna flaunts her desi thumkas along with other background dancers. The song is set up in a bar and tries to woo men in the in the song. The song is an item number and has got peppy beats.

The song is crooned by Aaniya Sayyed and the music has been composed by Altaaf Sayyed. The lyrics have been penned down by Atiya Sayyed.

The makers of the film have also released another song titled ‘Phatte Phad De’. n the song, Sapna is seen dressed in casual dresses as she gets ready for the college elections. The song is based in the college environment and looks exciting and energetic at the same time. The song has also garnered more than one lakh views and still counting.