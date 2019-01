Vijay Deverakonda, the latest young sensation who gained all attention with his film Arjun Reddy. Later he became a young sensation with back to back hits of Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala.

In the latest interview, Vijay opened up about his career plan if he failed as an actor. Vijay stated that he would have turned either a scriptwriter or director but may not leave the film industry if he fails as an actor.