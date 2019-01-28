Turkey aims to form safe zones in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country is aiming to form safe zones in northern Syria so that Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey could return to their home country. Turkey President Erdogan informed that nearly 3,00,000 Syrians had already returned to areas controlled by Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria.

He added that he expected millions of Syrian nationals to return to the proposed safe zones. Turkey hosts about four million Syrian refugees.

Erdogan subsequently said they had discussed setting up a 32 kilometer- deep safe zone in Syria along the border with Turkey. Turkey expects the safe zone to be set up within a few months. It wants the zone to contain the

fighters of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, YPG. The YPG, however, has rejected the idea of a safe zone set up by Turkey, fearing a Turkish offensive against territory under their control.