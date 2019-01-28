Latest NewsInternational

Turkey aims to form safe zones in Syria

Jan 28, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country is aiming to form safe zones in northern Syria so that Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey could return to their home country. Turkey President Erdogan informed that nearly 3,00,000 Syrians had already returned to areas controlled by Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria.

He added that he expected millions of Syrian nationals to return to the proposed safe zones. Turkey hosts about four million Syrian refugees.

Erdogan subsequently said they had discussed setting up a 32 kilometer- deep safe zone in Syria along the border with Turkey. Turkey expects the safe zone to be set up within a few months. It wants the zone to contain the
fighters of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, YPG. The YPG, however, has rejected the idea of a safe zone set up by Turkey, fearing a Turkish offensive against territory under their control.

Tags

Related Articles

Pandalam palace not to change stand; thantri requests young women not to visit Sabarimala

Nov 15, 2018, 07:23 pm IST

Is Mukul Roy changing sides? Or is it just a tactic?

Jan 21, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla criticised Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif

Apr 6, 2018, 11:20 pm IST

Sensex tanks 378 points; Nifty closes at 10,672

Jan 3, 2019, 08:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close