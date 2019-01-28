Latest NewsIndia

Two arrested with Railway Tickets worth Rs 1 crore

Jan 28, 2019, 06:29 am IST
Railway tickets worth nearly Rs. one crore were on Sunday seized by RPF sleuths from the premises of a travel agency which was found to be involved in illegal sale of these and two persons arrested in this connection.

According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force, the premises of Puja Travels, which ran from the basement of a hotel, were raided following a tip-off about illegal sale of tickets which was confirmed by the IRCTC.

Two employees Chandan Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Gupta were arrested from the spot. Five tatkal tickets worth Rs. 5,692 and 93 reserved tickets of a future date having a total value Rs. 4.30 lakh were also recovered from the spot.

In addition, 3,085 rail tickets of previous dates worth Rs. 85.90 lakh, three mobile phones and Rs. 52,000 in cash were recovered from the spot, the release said.

