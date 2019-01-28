‘Why Dalits and Muslims Not Given Awards’ : Asaduddin Owaisi

Addressing a gathering in Maharashtra, the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Mujhe yeh batao ki jitne Bharat Ratna ke award diye gaye usmein se kitne dalit, adivasi, musalmanon, garibon, upper caste aur Brahminon ko diye gaye? Babasaheb ko Bharat Ratna diya par dil se nahi diya majboori ki halat mein diya. (I want to know, Among the Bharat Ratna recipients, how many of them are Dalits, tribal, Muslims, poor, upper caste and Brahmins? Babasaheb (Bhimrao Ambedkar) was given the award, but halfheartedly.)”

Earlier, Baba Ramdev has ignited the flame on Sunday by questioning why not even a single sanyasi (saint) had been awarded Bharat Ratna? He was commenting on the debate iconic Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami not being announced as a Bharat Ratna awardee. The issue was also raised by Congress leaders.