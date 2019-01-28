Latest NewsIndia

Witchcraft: Woman and her 4 children killed

Jan 28, 2019, 07:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Odisha, five members of a family have been killed on an allegation of witchcraft at a village of Koida block in Sundargarh district. The victims are a mother and four minor children of one family.

The decomposed bodies have been recovered from a well today and six persons have been detained by police for interrogation. The District police S. P. has said that from the primary investigation it reveals that the incidence is related to sorcery and witchcraft.

The deceased woman was identified as Mangiri Munda (30), wife of Sidia Munda, a driver. Bodies of her 10-year-old daughter Mara Munda, son Tekel Munda (9), Chamar Munda (4) and one-year-old daughter were also found dumped in the well.

Tags

Related Articles

Uber driver found dead inside car

Oct 13, 2018, 06:32 am IST

Talk show producer accused for sexual harassment

Mar 23, 2018, 09:08 pm IST

B-town diva Aishwarya to romance this 15-year younger actor

May 4, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
Aditi-Rao

Aditi Rao Hydari raising the temperature with her new sizzling pic

Nov 11, 2018, 07:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close