Witchcraft: Woman and her 4 children killed

In Odisha, five members of a family have been killed on an allegation of witchcraft at a village of Koida block in Sundargarh district. The victims are a mother and four minor children of one family.

The decomposed bodies have been recovered from a well today and six persons have been detained by police for interrogation. The District police S. P. has said that from the primary investigation it reveals that the incidence is related to sorcery and witchcraft.

The deceased woman was identified as Mangiri Munda (30), wife of Sidia Munda, a driver. Bodies of her 10-year-old daughter Mara Munda, son Tekel Munda (9), Chamar Munda (4) and one-year-old daughter were also found dumped in the well.