11 political parties oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill

11 political parties of North East have decided to oppose the Citizenship Amendment bill. Chief Ministers of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and Mizoram Zoramthanga said that 11 parties resolved to jointly oppose the bill. Both the leaders said that a delegation would meet President and Prime Minister to convey their concerns. 11 parties have met today in Guwahati to oppose the Citizenship Amendment bill.

The parties at the meeting today include Asom Gana Parishad, National Peoples Party, Mizo National Front and others. Sangma said that today’s meeting was not politically motivated but a natural process to stand against the bill. Sangma has also sought support from all the like-minded parties and people against the Citizenship Amendment bill. Out of 11 parties, six are part of the North East Democratic Front, NEDA , a part of NDA.