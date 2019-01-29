12 members of a family killed in road accident; PM expresses grief

Twelve members of a family, including three minors, were killed and two others seriously injured when their van collided with an SUV in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased also included four women All of them belong to the same family. The family were returning from a wedding in a van, which collided with another vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the incident. In a tweet, Modi said, the road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district is unfortunate.