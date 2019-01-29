All You Need To Know About Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick is your best bet for a bold, full-coverage lip colour. This creamy-matte formula delivers long-lasting colour that stays put for up to six hours. Its weightless texture is extremely comfortable to wear. It won’t disappoint you by bleeding or transferring onto your teeth or coffee mug. It comes in a range of 25 shades to choose from.

Pros

Long-wearing

Easy to use

Full coverage

Non-drying formula

Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil

Cons

None