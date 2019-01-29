Latest NewsBeauty

All You Need To Know About Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Jan 29, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Less than a minute
Red-Lipstick

Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick is your best bet for a bold, full-coverage lip colour. This creamy-matte formula delivers long-lasting colour that stays put for up to six hours. Its weightless texture is extremely comfortable to wear. It won’t disappoint you by bleeding or transferring onto your teeth or coffee mug. It comes in a range of 25 shades to choose from.

Pros
Long-wearing
Easy to use
Full coverage
Non-drying formula
Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil
Cons
None

Tags

Related Articles

BJP

BJP wins crushing down SP-BSP at Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections

Mar 24, 2018, 06:12 am IST

PM Narendra Modi plans to write a book for students

Jul 3, 2017, 07:33 pm IST

Autumn Daze Festival in Branson begins today !

Sep 14, 2017, 11:41 pm IST

Cyclone ‘Gaja’ : Modi Govt approves huge amount to Tamil Nadu cyclone relief fund

Dec 1, 2018, 07:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close