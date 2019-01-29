Latest NewsIndia

Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone for 11,000 new classrooms

Jan 29, 2019, 06:12 am IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Monday laid foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in over 200 government schools in Delhi.

This is the second phase of infrastructure expansion by the Delhi government after construction of 8,000 new classrooms between 2015 and 2018. “Building infrastructure isn’t rocket science, but the way how confidence has been instilled in the teachers of Delhi government schools, through exposures at the most reputed institutes of the world like Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard,” Kejriwal said.

“It’s unbelievable that 300-350 students of Delhi government schools got through IIT-JEE last year. I am from IIT, I know the hard work it takes,” he added. The foundation stone was laid at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Friends Colony. “25 new schools have been built, 31 are under construction and the blue prints for 78 new schools have been decided,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the event.

