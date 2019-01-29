Latest NewsIndia

BJP is Committed to building Ram temple in Ayodhya by taking legal routes, says Prakash Javadekar

Jan 29, 2019, 09:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar today said that the BJP is committed to constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya by taking legal routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that all constitutional procedures will be followed to construct Ram Temple, Javadekar said.

Javadekar said, today the government has taken, in-principle, decision and filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners.

