Congress MP joins TMC ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Congress party’s Lok Sabha MP in West Bengal, Mausam Noor, joined the Trinamool Congress. She was inducted into the TMC in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Noor, who currently represents the Malda (North) constituency in the Parliament, met Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ before formally joining the party.

The exit of 39-year-old Noor will sent a major jolt to the Congress — which has decided to go solo in the forthcoming polls in Bengal. The turncoat leader is the niece of late Congress veteran ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.

Noor, who is is a second-term MP of the Congress, was among the four lawmakers elected on the party ticket in the 2014 polls. “I am inspired by Didi (Mamata). I’ll work under her guidance for the development of the state. We have to fight against the BJP and I am quite confident that the TMC will win all the 42 seats in West Bengal in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.