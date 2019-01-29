Fixtures of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 announced

The International Cricket Council today announced fixtures for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia. This edition marks the first occasion when the men and women tournaments will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country. The women’s T20 World Cup will take place from February 21 to March 8 next year, culminating with the final on International Women’s Day.

The men’s event will take place later in the year from October 18 to November 15. The Indian men’s cricket team is in Group 2, which also includes England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. India women are in Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier 1.