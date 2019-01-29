Latest NewsIndia

Former Chief Minister diagnosed with Swine Flu

Jan 29, 2019, 08:30 am IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh is suffering from swine flu and is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), doctors said Monday.

Mr Singh was tested positive for swine flu Monday, they said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complaints of breathing problem.

Twenty-one patients have already tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, they said.

Four of them have died at IGMC, whereas two swine flu patients from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district died at PGI-Chandigarh, they added.

