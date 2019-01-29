Latest NewsIndia

Former Gujarat Chief Minister joined NCP

Jan 29, 2019, 05:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Giving a shock treatment to Congress it’s leader Shankar Singh Vaghela joined NCP. Vaghela received party membership at the presence of party leader Sharad Pawar.

Vaghela who joined Congress on 2004. He quit BJP to join Congress. He was once a close ally of Narendra Modi. He served as the Cheif Minister of Gujarat in 1996 – 97 period. Later he quit BJP and formed Rashtreeya Janata Party and then merged in Congress. He served as a minister in the First UPA government also. In 2017 he resigned the post of opposition leader and quit Congress.

He at the time of assembly election publically announced that he voted for BJp. Though it thought that he will join his mother party BJP, he opted another way and now has officially joined NCP. He said that his aim is to strengthen the grand alliance of opposition.

Tags

Related Articles

India to construct 14,000 bunkers along border with Pakistan

Jan 7, 2018, 06:17 pm IST
rhea

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Trolled For Sharing These Photos. Here is Why

Sep 21, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor’s latest airport look is classy and stunning

Nov 24, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Do you take selfies and post it online? You might have selfitis: Check yourself here

Dec 20, 2017, 09:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close