Former Gujarat Chief Minister joined NCP

Giving a shock treatment to Congress it’s leader Shankar Singh Vaghela joined NCP. Vaghela received party membership at the presence of party leader Sharad Pawar.

Vaghela who joined Congress on 2004. He quit BJP to join Congress. He was once a close ally of Narendra Modi. He served as the Cheif Minister of Gujarat in 1996 – 97 period. Later he quit BJP and formed Rashtreeya Janata Party and then merged in Congress. He served as a minister in the First UPA government also. In 2017 he resigned the post of opposition leader and quit Congress.

He at the time of assembly election publically announced that he voted for BJp. Though it thought that he will join his mother party BJP, he opted another way and now has officially joined NCP. He said that his aim is to strengthen the grand alliance of opposition.