Govt enhances allowances for teachers and other staff in Central Universities, colleges

Human Resources Development Ministry has issued orders on the revision of allowances and special allowances for teachers and equivalent academic cadre, Registrars, Finance Officers and Controller of Examinations in Central Universities and Colleges. This also includes centrally funded Deemed to be Universities. The order has come into force with immediate effect.

The revised special allowance per month for Vice Chancellor will be 11,250 rupees, for Pro-Vice Chancellor, it will be 9,000 rupees, for Principal in PG College it will be 6,750 rupees and for Principal in UG College, it will be 4,500 rupees per month.