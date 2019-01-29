Govt to introduce ‘Minimum Support Price’ for farmers

The Delhi government has decided to introduce Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers based on the report of the MS Swaminathan Commission, minister Gopal Rai said Monday.

The development minister said the government will hold a meeting with agrarian experts on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The move comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There are about 20,000 farmers in the national capital.

Talking to reporters, Mr Rai said neither the Modi government nor the previous Congress-led UPA regime implemented the Commission”s report.

“Government has decided to introduce MSP for Delhi’s farmers based on the Swaminathan Commission’s report. We formed a three-member committee in December to study the report. The committee has submitted its own report on the MSP for Delhi’s farmers.

“We will hold a conference on this issue tomorrow. The three-member committee”s report will be put before experts for suggestions,” Mr Rai said.

He said that once the MSP is finalised, the government will hold meetings with farmers, seeking their views and thereafter it will be sent to the Cabinet.