Honor View20 launched in India: See Price & Specs

Honor on Tuesday launched its Honor View20 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 37,999, Honor View20 is one of the world’s first smartphones to feature 48-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone will compete with premium Android phones such as OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Vivo Nex among others.

Honor View20: Price and availability

Honor View20 will go on sale online via the company’s official e-store and Amazon.in starting January 30. The smartphone will be available offline through Reliance Digital later this week.

Honor View 20 is available in two variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively.

The latest Honor smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue colour options.

Honor View20: Full specifications

Honor View 20 comes with a glossy finish on the back with nano texture and aurora effect. On the front, the smartphone houses a 6.4-inch 19.25:9 IPS LCD display with 2310×1080 pixels resolution and 91.82% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone does not have a notch on the front but it features a punch-hole camera on the left top corner.

View 20 is powered by Kirin 980 AI processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Magic UI 2.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Highlight of the phone is 48-megapixel rear camera which uses Sony IMX586 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 3D Time-of-Flight (TOF) depth sensor (Sony IMX316). The rear camera supports up to 2160p video recording at 30fps. On the front, View 20 offers a 25-megapixel selfie camera with Sony IMX576 sensor.

Other important features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0, 4,000mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor, and dual 4G VoLTE support.