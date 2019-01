The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with the focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US-China trade talks.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.0942 and for rupee/euro at 81.3180. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5453 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.