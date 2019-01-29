International Cricket Council urges Sri Lanka to come clean on corruption

The International Cricket Council has urged Sri Lanka to come clean on corruption before an amnesty expires on Thursday or risk expulsion from the game.

ICC’s anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said new cases had come to light and urged others to come forward before the expiry of the amnesty. He said those who refuse to share information with ICC investigators could face five-year bans if caught.

The ICC said it had received a “positive response” after granting a 15-day amnesty earlier this month for players, coaches or anyone else linked to the sport to come clean. Sri Lankan cricket has been mired in corruption allegations in recent years, including claims of match-fixing ahead of an international Test against England last year. The cricket’s world governing body is in the middle of a major inquiry into the island nation.

Sri Lankan sports minister Harin Fernando had said last month that the ICC considers Sri Lanka the world’s most corrupt cricketing nation and the sport’s governance riddled with graft “from top to bottom”.