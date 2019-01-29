Kerala Floods: ‘Metro-Man’ E. Sreedharan approaches High Court

Foundation for Restoration for National Values, an organization under the leadership of ‘Metro-man’ Dr.E.Sreedharan has approached the Kerala High Court asking the HC to appoint a high power technical committee to study the floods and other natural calamities.

In the plea, the organization claims that the greatest flood that recently hit Kerala was a man-made flood. So in order to study the actual causes that lead to the flood and to avoid this kind of calamities in the future, a technical committee must be created. The calamities like these have chances to occur in the future also. So it is necessary to have a study on that, in the plea the organization claims. Sreedharan, who has long 65 years of expertise in the technical field has doubted that the Kerala flood was a man-made one.

Earlier the foundation has given a memorandum to the Chief Minister and planning board vice chairman on October 30. But no action has been taken.