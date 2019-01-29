Modi Govt sanctions road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that works worth Rs 50,000 crore have been sanctioned for road projects around Delhi.

He said these will immensely improve the air pollution in the Capital city generated due to traffic congestion. He said, controlling air pollution is not a difficult task with all agencies now agreeing to join hands.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the development of a six-lane, access controlled corridor from Akshardham in East Delhi to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road today, the Minister referred to the construction of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway around Delhi, which have brought over 27 per cent reduction in commercial traffic.

Shri Gadkari announced that the 90 km Delhi-Meerut Express Highway will be operational by April this year. He informed that work on Dwarka Expressway is being taken up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. Work on Saharanpur Express Road has started. He also referred to several other road projects in areas around Delhi, which on completion, will smoothen the traffic scenario in NCR region.