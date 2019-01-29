Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan delegation arrived to visit river basins in India

Jan 29, 2019, 09:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty Delegation which is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for inspection of the Chenab river basin in Jammu arrived in Kishtwar late last evening. The joint delegation is presently inspecting the dam site of 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project at Drang Doru on Chenab river in Kishtwar. Tomorrow the Joint delegation is scheduled to inspect Lower Kalnai, Rattle and Baghlihar Hydro Electric Projects and will return to New Delhi on January 31. The Pakistan delegation is led by Pakistan’s Indus Commissioner Syed Mohammad Mehar Ali Shah while Indian Indus Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena is leading the Indian delegation.

Under the Indus Water Treaty, water flowing in three Indus tributaries-the Sutlej, the Beas and the Ravi has been allotted to India, while the Chenab, the Jhelum and the Indus waters have been allotted to Pakistan.

