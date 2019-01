Prithviraj says that he had great fun on the sets of the PokkiriRaja movie. The chemistry between the actors playing siblings was a major crowd puller. Now, work for Madhura Raja, the sequel to Pokkiriraja, is progressing at a fast pace.

But, Prithviraj feels unfortunate for not being a part of the sequel. He said that he would have loved to be a part of the sequel. Madhura Raja is directed by Pulimurugan filmmaker Vysakh and scripted by Udayakrishna.