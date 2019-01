Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation and became the most googled personality of 2018. Whenever Priya Varrier graced any event, cameras flocked around her to catch her wink. Priya gracefully winked.

But now the actress says that she is bored and tired of winking as she would have done it more than 200 times. She said that she wanted to be more than just a wink girl.