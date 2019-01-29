Sunny Leone’s Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 photoshoot goes viral : Watch Video

Sunny Leone making their fans go gaga by posting their Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 photoshoot, our gorgeous lady who is also known as the Baby Doll of Bollywood, is the latest one to add to the list.

The stunning diva who never fails to treat her fanbase with sizzling photos on Instagram and sexy dance moves in Bollywood songs, simply set the Internet on fire and we don’t need to prove that!

Sunny took to her official Instagram handle to share her photo. With sensuous expresson on face and a perfect hair-do, Leone’s latest Instagram post in a red jacket and black under-wear is too hot to handle. Her on the point make-up and toned legs simply complimented the entire picture that has already garnered over 297k likes on social media with her fans praising the new look in the comment section. Take a look at the picture here: