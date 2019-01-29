NEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Virat Kohli shares a pic with Anushka posing out a private jet

Jan 29, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, who have been married for a year now, have been doing a lot of travelling together. After the two were spotted being mobbed at the Auckland Airport in New Zealand, now Virat has shared a picture showing both husband and wife posing outside a private jet. Not much was said about the picture, but it appears they are jetting off for a holiday.

The two seem to like keeping their private life, private, and the only thing Virat wrote as a description for the picture he posted to his Instagram page, was, “Away we go #travelswithher.” Wonder where they are headed.

Away we go ???#travelswithher

