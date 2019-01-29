‘Women Reservation Bill’ will be passed, if voted into power: Rahul Gandhi

The election campaign of Congress in Kerala was officially kick-started by party chief Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi visited the state today. He attended a grand meeting of booth workers and Vice Presidents in Kochi. The Congress president promised that if the party comes to power in the country, the Women’s Reservation Bill would be passed. He also promised that will increase the number of women in positions of power.

Hitting out at PM Modi, who also visited the state less than a week ago, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress would right the crimes committed by Narendra Modi against farmers the last few years. “We have decided, if Narendra Modi can give maximum income guarantee to 15 rich people, we will give minimum income guarantee to every single citizen.”

The Congress President also referred to the Sabarimala controversy that has split the state. Stating that while the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP worked on dividing the people of Kerala, the real issue of jobs, protection of farmers was put on the back burner. “Congress party respects women of Kerala and at the same time respects the traditions of Kerala. We do not agree with the violence carried out by BJP and CPI(M),” he said. He also said that this election, the Congress will repeat the victory they witnessed in MP, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan at the centre.

“Only Congress can unite all the people. You can see what happened in the three states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We are going to do the same thing in Kerala. And the people of the country will help in doing this. Everybody says RSS, CPI(M) has a cadre, but you have the heart of the country,” he said.

Stating that Kerala was leading the people of India, Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted every booth worker to be proud of their party. “Kerala is not just a state, it is an idea. It is a way of looking at the world that includes compassion, humility, respect. People of Kerala are helping guide the people of India. I want every single Congress worker to feel ‘Ente booth, ente abhimaan, ente party’ (“My booth, my pride, my party”). Congress party belongs to every single one of its members,” he said.