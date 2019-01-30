11-year-old writes to govt seeking ban on PUBG game

The popularity of PUBG rose to new heights when Tencent Games launched the PUBG Mobile version for smartphones. With PUBG Mobile, the game become essentially free for players as all they needed was a compatible smartphone and a stable internet connection.

However, with its rising popularity, the debate over PUBG addiction has also caught some fire as people seem to be divided into two categories where some think that it is the users who will have to limit themselves to stay away from getting addicted to games such as PUBG while others believe that these things should not be accessible to teenagers, altogether.

Now in a recent development, India Today has reported that an 11-year old kid has written a letter to Maharashtra government seeking to ban PUBG citing violence, cyber bullying as his reasons. According to the report, the appeal by the 11-year-old states that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) promotes immoral conduct which includes violence, murder, gaming addiction, cyber bullying, aggression, and looting.

The name of the appellant was reported to be Ahad and he further added that he will seek the needed civil and criminal processing as per law on the cost of government expenses as well, if PUBG or PUBG Mobile is not banned. The report further added that Ahad has marked seven ministers or authorities in this letter which includes Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Vinod Tawde who is Maharashtra’s education minister.

Since he hasn’t received a reply on his application appealing for a ban on PUBG, the 11-year-old has now reportedly decided to file Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Bombay High Court.