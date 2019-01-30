Latest NewsPolitics

13 lakh houses built for poor, construction for 37 lakh more underway: PM Narendra Modi

Jan 30, 2019, 03:06 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Gujarat today.

PM Modi says, “We are working towards with full force, which is happening because of our majority in the parliament – which happened because of the strength of your votes. On the other hand, there are some other people who are making fun of these efforts.”

Our government has worked with full sincerity towards simplifying and facilitating the lives of the poor and middle class of the country. More than 13 lakh houses have been built for the poor living in the city in the past four years by the government and construction of 37 lakh homes is underway: PM Shri Narendra Modi

