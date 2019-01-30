NEWSInternational

14 Miners trapped underground after Earthquake hits Work Site

Jan 30, 2019, 01:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

14 miners on Tuesday went missing after an earthquake struck Poland’s Rudna, news agency ANI reported.

While 32 workers were at the Rudna mine in Polkowice at the time the tremor hit, the majority were able to quickly evacuate to safety. 14 miners were initially trapped and had to be extracted by rescue teams, one of which remains unaccounted for.

There have been no reports of any deaths as of yet, but several of the miners were injured. The work-site itself also suffered major damage.

Tags

Related Articles

Veteran Actor Jeetendra accused of sexually assaulting his cousin

Feb 7, 2018, 10:48 pm IST
Prime Minister

BSP vice president behaves rudely to Rahul Gandhi; Mayawati dismisses him

Jul 17, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech Trolled for a Pose During Their Italy Vacation

Sep 5, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Three gang-raped pregnant woman after force-fed her sedative drug

May 27, 2018, 03:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close