14 Miners trapped underground after Earthquake hits Work Site

14 miners on Tuesday went missing after an earthquake struck Poland’s Rudna, news agency ANI reported.

While 32 workers were at the Rudna mine in Polkowice at the time the tremor hit, the majority were able to quickly evacuate to safety. 14 miners were initially trapped and had to be extracted by rescue teams, one of which remains unaccounted for.

There have been no reports of any deaths as of yet, but several of the miners were injured. The work-site itself also suffered major damage.