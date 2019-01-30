BJP MLA Surendra Singh compared Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, to ‘Ravana’ and ‘Surpanakha’

BJP MLA Surendra Singh made the controversial comment in a bid to downplay Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics, as she was recently made the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East).

Singh, who has waded into many controversies in the past due to his contentious statements, invoked mythological characters while targeting the Congress President and his sister. He said, “Just how Ravana pushed his sister Surpanakha in the war ahead of him, Rahul Gandhi has pushed his sister in the fray. This goes on to prove, he is incapable to fight alone. But they will fail just like how Ravana and Surpanakha did. We are blessed with a leader like Narendra Modi.”

Praising PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP MLA from Ballia also compared Modi to the Hindu god, Lord Rama. He further claimed that Congress was a “sinking ship” and that the only reason Congress was able to defeat the BJP in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the recently-held assembly elections was due to the row over the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He added that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress did not have a “political standing” anymore and was bound to fail in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said.