BJP President Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh to hold booth-level meetings

BJP President Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to hold booth-level meetings in Lucknow and Kanpur. Shah will hold six meetings, one in each region of the state, over ten days.

He is scheduled to address 34,000 booth presidents in Lucknow alone and would be working out the strategy to take on the Opposition in view of the recent developments. Shah had reportedly followed a similar plan in 2014 as well and the drive culminated in his party winning 71 seats.

Wednesday’s meeting would be held at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. Local unit leaders like state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and organisational secretary Sunil Bansal have been monitoring the preparation and have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to brief him on the progress.

Speaking to a leading daily, UP BJP vice-president and in charge of Awadh Prant JPS Rathore said the idea was to chalk out a strategy for win at the booth level. “The party has already given a slogan ‘Mera booth sabse majboot’. And this is what has to be adhered to as elections draw near,” he said.