Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival

Jan 30, 2019, 01:12 pm IST
Deepika has been appointed as the new chairperson of the MAMI Film Festival after replacing Kiran Rao who has chaired the academy for four years.

While congratulations are in order, Bollywood’s Rani Padmavati spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a filmpassionate nation like ours truly deserve.”

While we can’t wait to see DeePee take on this new role, Kiran reveals that she is looking forward to supporting Deepika in her new journey. “It has been my privilege and pleasure to work as part of the core team of MAMI, and after four years as Chairperson of the Academy, I am delighted to welcome one of India’s most loved film stars, Deepika as the new Chairperson.”

