Hansika Motwani finally opens up about her leaked pictures

Hansika Motwani’s data and Twitter handle were hacked earlier this year. Finally opening up about it, Hansika gets candid about being shamed for her pics.

Speaking about when she realised her phone’s been hacked, Hansika reveals, “I noticed that something was wrong with my phone ever since went to the United States a few weeks ago. But it came as a huge shock to me when I realised that my private information and pictures have been leaked into the public domain. These pictures were taken four years ago and some of them have been smartly morphed by the hackers. I soon figured that my Twitter account has also been hacked and I then alerted my technical team to deal with it.”

Hansika adds, “It was extremely disheartening. To deal with the embarrassment of your private pictures being leaked (some of them morphed) into the public domain is bad enough, and then to see such comments was really hurtful. Certain people had the gall to say that since I anyway did bikini shoots in the past, what’s the big deal if such pictures are leaked?

Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. — Hansika (@ihansika) January 23, 2019

She goes on to add, “I don’t need to seek attention from anybody. Right through my career, I’ve kept a low profile and that reflects in how I conduct myself on social media as well. That’s just who I am as a person. So if someone sitting in the corner of their room wants to say that I’m doing this for attention, I don’t think that such people even deserve a response. I just feel sorry for them.”