Man allegedly killed by two brothers of his girlfriend in the city

Mumbai Man Dies After Being Stabbed by Girlfriend’s Brothers.The man, Saif Ali Sharafat Ali, 25 year old was in a relationship with a woman who lived in the neighbourhood, a police officer said. The two were planning to get married, he said.

However, the woman’s brothers Wumasim Badruddin Khan, 19, and Ajmal, 23, were against the relationship, the officer said. Ali went to the woman’s house on Tuesday morning thinking her family members would not be home, but as he was chatting with her, Wasim and Ajmal arrived and allegedly thrashed him.

One of them allegedly stabbed Ali with a knife. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Wasim and Ajmal escaped after the incident but were tracked down by the police and arrested in the evening.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.