Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi crosses 50 cr in Box Office

Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has crossed Rs 50 crore benchmark at the Box Office. The film has earned a total of Rs 52.40 crore after five days of its run at the Box Office. Manikarnika… has been appreciated for its content and Kangana has received praises for her powerful performance in the film. Its collection witnessed a jump in the weekend but Monday and Tuesday’s collections saw a dip. Here’s the Box Office break up of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi:

Friday: Rs 8.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.70 crore

Monday: Rs 5.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.75 crore

Total: Rs 52.40 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection update of the film and wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses ? 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ? 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu” (sic)