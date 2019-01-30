Rafale Row : Narendra Modi ‘sold’ Indian Air Force,says Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday accused him of selling the Indian Air Force and stealing opportunities of the youth by giving away Rs 30,000 crore to his “friend” and businessman Anil Ambani.

“The entire country knows that Mr Modi stole opportunities of the youth to give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. No one can suppress the truth about Rafale, it will come out itself,” he said. “You have sold the Indian Air Force,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Addressing the concluding session of the Youth Congress nationwide public outreach campaign ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’, Gandhi said no one will be able to suppress the truth about the “Rafale scam” and it will come out finally.

“Modi ji main samajh raha hoon ki raat ko aapko neend nahi aa rahi hai. Main janta hoon jab sote hain raat ko to aapko Anil Ambani ki photo dikhai deti hai, Rafale hawai jahaz ki photo dikhai de rahi hai, Hindustan ke vaayu sena ke shaheedon ki photo dikhai de rahi hai. (Modiji, I understand that you have sleepless nights. I know that when you sleep, Anil Ambani’s picture appears in front of you, Rafale fighter’s photo and the photo of Indian air force martyrs also appear in front of your eyes),” he said

Gandhi also said that former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar had personally told him he was not consulted when PM Modi changed the deal. Gandhi visited the ailing Goa Chief Minister Tuesday. Referring to the “Goa audio tapes” released by a Congress legislator, Gandhi has alleged that chief minister Manohar Parrikar is in possession of “explosive Rafale secrets”.

“Ek taraf Parrikar ji cabinet meeting mein kehte hain ki mere paas Rafale hawai jahaz ki file padi hui hai, mujhe Goa se koi nahi hata sakta. Unka mantri journalist se telephone pe baat karta hai. Modi ji Parrikar ki khush karne ki koshish karte hain (One one side, Parrikar says in cabinet meeting that he has the files on Rafale deal, no one can remove me from Goa. His minister talks on telephone to a journalist. Modiji tries to appease Parrikar),” he said.