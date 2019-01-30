Saudi Crown Prince to visit India in February

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman is expected undertake his first visit to India in February, sources have confirmed. The visit comes months after the Crown Prince had sought dialogue between India and Pakistan.

It is learnt that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, popularly known as MBS will arrive here in the third week of February.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sent out positive messages to Delhi. In the annual cultural event of Janadriya festival, the Kingdom chose India as the ‘Guest of Honour’ in 2018. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj paid a visit and participated in the festival.

The upcoming visit is noteworthy as it will take place in the same month when Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, another important partner of India in the volatile West Asia region, is expected to visit here.

Apart from being one of the largest energy suppliers to India and a major destination of Indian workers, Saudi Arabia has also emerged as a key strategic partner of India in recent years. Both sides entered into a defence MoU in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Saudi Arabia in April 2016 had urged the Kingdom to participate in the flagship schemes of India like “Start up India” and “Smart city projects”.