Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his wish of getting an Oscar award

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the movie Zero, recently expressed his desire to win a National Award. He said, “Ek Oscar aur ek National Award aa jaaye toh accha lagega.”

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the 53-year-old actor was asked to comment on his previous statement in which he said that he regrets not getting a National Award till date. Replying to the same he said, “That was a joke. To be honest, muje koi regret nahi hai. I am a very simple, down-to-earth person. Yes, vis-a-vis my achievements, I am extremely ambitious but in a fair manner. If I don’t get an award, that award is at loss.”

Shah Rukh added, “Kabhi kabhi award ki prestige bhi badh jaati hai agar mujhe mile toh. That was a joke but on a serious note, I feel I don’t do films where there’s enough space to get ‘artistic’. Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of ‘art’ into commercial cinema.”