Latest Newscelebrities

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his wish of getting an Oscar award

Jan 30, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the movie Zero, recently expressed his desire to win a National Award. He said, “Ek Oscar aur ek National Award aa jaaye toh accha lagega.”

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the 53-year-old actor was asked to comment on his previous statement in which he said that he regrets not getting a National Award till date. Replying to the same he said, “That was a joke. To be honest, muje koi regret nahi hai. I am a very simple, down-to-earth person. Yes, vis-a-vis my achievements, I am extremely ambitious but in a fair manner. If I don’t get an award, that award is at loss.”

Shah Rukh added, “Kabhi kabhi award ki prestige bhi badh jaati hai agar mujhe mile toh. That was a joke but on a serious note, I feel I don’t do films where there’s enough space to get ‘artistic’. Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of ‘art’ into commercial cinema.”

Tags

Related Articles

PM Modi To Launch Delhi Metro Magenta Line Today

Dec 25, 2017, 07:53 am IST

Bitcoin crashes down, experts warn of impending trouble

Dec 23, 2017, 09:20 am IST

Texas A&M may be teaming on LANL bid.

Dec 10, 2017, 09:28 pm IST

Parliamentary committee’s decision; CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani shocked.

Dec 3, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close