Fuel prices in the UAE were reduced for the month of February.

Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh1.95 per litre, down from Dh2 a litre last month, while Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.84 a litre, down from Dh1.89 last month.

Diesel has been priced at Dh2.28 per litre, down from Dh2.30 a litre in January.