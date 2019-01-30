Veteran Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan will be launching his party in Puducherry today

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan to officially launch his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ in Puducherry today. The launch is expected to be held at 3:30 pm today.

The actor-turned-politician had in December said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Haasan had said, adding that a panel would soon start shortlisting the candidates for the 2019 General Elections.

Haasan had earlier said that his party would focus on the development plank in Tamil Nadu and that he is not averse to having a truck with parties who think alike. But, he has refused to say anything specific on alliances for now.



Kamal Hassan also said Makkal Needhi Maiam would not go in for an alliance with any party that tries to alter ‘Tamil Nadu’s DNA’.