Amy Jackson getting married and will settle in UK

Jan 31, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Recently, reports have come up about Amy Jackson getting married in early 2020 to George Panayiotou. The actress is also planning to settle in the UK post her marriage.

According to a DNA report, Amy Jackson will wed her long-term boyfriend by early-2020. The publication reported, “Amy and George want to tie the knot in early-2020. It will be a Greek wedding.”

“After considering several locations, they decided on Greece because she wanted a beach-side venue for her special day. They are looking at villas near Mykonos Island and will tie the knot as per Christian rituals. Amy fell in love with the beautiful locale when she visited it last year with her husband-to-be,” the daily reported a source as saying. According to the article, Amy plans to settle in the UK after getting married.

Amy Jackson made an announcement of her engagement through an Instagram post

Sweet ??????

