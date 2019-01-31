Immigration Scam: Brother and sister from Punjab married each other to get a visa to Australia

In a shocking case of immigration scam, a brother and sister from Punjab married each other so they could con their way to Australia.

The siblings managed to convince a court in Punjab to register their marriage. The sister used documents belonging to her cousin, who holds an Australian visa, to substantiate the marriage, reported Daily Mail.

Using fake documents and passports, the pair travelled to Australia as husband and wife and were also granted a spousal visa.

“They have cheated the social system, legal system and religious systems, all for the craze, wish and desire to go abroad. We are conducting raids but they are on the run and we have not been able to arrest anyone,” an Inspector told The Australian.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs said that all the documents provided by the pair were thoroughly checked and were also verified with the issuing authority.

However, they conceded they had no control over ‘genuine overseas passports’ which were obtained with fake documents.