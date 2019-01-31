India Vs New Zealand: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme wreaked havoc with the new ball to bundle out a hapless India for 92 to help hosts pull off a stunning eight-wicket win in the fourth and penultimate ODI at Hamilton today. This is India’s seventh-lowest total in the 50-over format.

With India put to bat, paceman Boult, bowling his 10 overs at a stretch, troubled the Indian batsmen with his swing to return with impressive figures of 5 for 21.

Boult was ably supported by Grandhomme who took three wickets, as the duo made perfect use of the new ball and swung the ball both ways to make life miserable for Indian batsmen

In the absence of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian batting unit found the going tough against the Kiwi bowling attack and lost wickets regularly.

India’s lowest ODI total is 54 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is leading India in the last two matches of the series in the absence of Virat Kohli, didn’t have a happy outing on his 200th ODI.

With the series already out of the hosts’ grasp after India won the first three games, New Zealand ensured earning some pride from this win. The last match of the series is on Sunday in Wellington.