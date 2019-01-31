KERALA BUDGET 2019:Liquor, movie tickets, car, soap and many more items to turn expensive

With the introduction of the state budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, it is confirmed that many products will turn expensive for the public. It is learnt that the price of almost all items including electronic products and luxury products will go up. The introduction of flood cess and the increase in tax will lead to the price hike.

Price of film tickets will be increased. Hitting the public life, prices of a number of daily use products like soap, hair oil, toothpaste and so on will be increased. The price hike of products like cement, paint and ceramic tiles will hit construction sector too.

Prices of the following are set to go up: Movie tickets, Toothpaste, Marble, Cement, Granite, Plywood, Paint, Mobile phones, Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Computer, Gold, Two-wheeler vehicles, soft drinks, notebooks, soaps.