Mohanlal shared a heartfelt post to wish his friend Director-Priyadarshan on his Birthday

Jan 31, 2019, 08:31 am IST
Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are one of the hit combos that Malayalam cinema has produced. Their movies were a rage and they were credited with churning hit after hits making them a favorite among family audiences. The director is celebrating his birthday today

Mohanlal took to his social media to wish his close buddy on his birthday and it is too cute. Oppam was the last film from the duo. Now, the hit combo is back and are filming for biggie Marakkar that stars many big names apart from their own kids, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal.

