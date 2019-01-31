Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman planning to visit India

Jan 31, 2019, 11:14 am IST
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman is expected undertake his first visit to India in February, sources have confirmed.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sent out positive messages to Delhi. In the annual cultural event of Janadriya festival, the Kingdom chose India as the ‘Guest of Honour’ in 2018. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj paid a visit and participated in the festival.

The upcoming visit is noteworthy as it will take place in the same month when Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, another important partner of India in the volatile West Asia region, is expected to visit here.

Citing sources, the Nikkei Asian Review business journal reported from Riyadh that apart from India, Prince Salman is also likely to visit China and South Korea in February.

“The Crown Prince has drawn criticism from the international community, especially from the US and Europe, over his handling of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report said.

“He apparently hopes to counter criticism from the US and Europe by deepening energy cooperation with Asia,” it stated.

