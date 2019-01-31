Latest NewsIndia

SC directs Sahara chief to appear before it on Feb 28

Jan 31, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court directed Sahara group chief Subrata Roy to appear before the Apex Court on 28th of next month for failing to deposit 25,700 crore rupees in the SEBI-Sahara case for returning investors’ money.

The apex court said, six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only 15,000 crore rupees.

 

The apex court refused to give any further chance to Sahara group chief and other directors to comply with its previous orders.

Subrata Roy spent almost two years in jail and has been on parole since May 2017. The parole was granted the first time to enable him to attend the funeral of his mother. It has been extended since then.

Tags

Related Articles

Yet Another Remake, Jyothika to reprise this Bollywood Actress

Feb 18, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
smartphone

Huawei Y9 launched in India: See price & Specs

Jan 13, 2019, 03:46 pm IST

 IPL 2018, DD vs SRH: DD setting huge target with Prithvi Shaw’s fifty

May 5, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

Kerala govt launches e-ticketing system in theatres

Jun 1, 2017, 06:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close