SC directs Sahara chief to appear before it on Feb 28

The Supreme Court directed Sahara group chief Subrata Roy to appear before the Apex Court on 28th of next month for failing to deposit 25,700 crore rupees in the SEBI-Sahara case for returning investors’ money.

The apex court said, six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only 15,000 crore rupees.

The apex court refused to give any further chance to Sahara group chief and other directors to comply with its previous orders.

Subrata Roy spent almost two years in jail and has been on parole since May 2017. The parole was granted the first time to enable him to attend the funeral of his mother. It has been extended since then.