Shruti Hassan to play opposite Vijay Sethupathi

Jan 31, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
Recent reports say that actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead in Vijay Sethupathi’s next with SP Jananathan. This is the second time working together for Vijay and SP after Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai movie. According to the reports, the project is titled as Laabam and Jagapathi Babu is playing a pivotal role in this movie.

